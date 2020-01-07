Jadeveon Clowney core injury not expected to keep him from playing against Packers

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney continues to deal with a core muscle that is expected to require surgery once the season is over. But while it’s not getting any better, at least for the time being it doesn’t appear to be getting any worse either.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that Clowney emerged in decent condition from the team’s 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“So far he’s OK it sounds like,” Carroll said. “The report I just got is that he’s playing this week. He’ll be alright to make it. We’ll have to manage him throughout the week.”

Clowney played 57 of 69 snaps for the Seahawks on Sunday. He hadn’t played more than 43 snaps in a game since his memorable showing at San Francisco in November when he first sustained the injury. Clowney had five tackles with a sack and two tackles for loss against the Eagles on Sunday night.

Carroll credited Clowney’s play for the collective ability of Seattle’s defense to compile seven sacks against Philadelphia.

“Jadeveon Clowney was really a factor,” he said. “Everybody worked and everybody contributed. Again, his activity just adds to the factor and we’ve seen that before. He had a really good football game, run and pass. I think that’s clearly what happened. You saw everybody was active. I think if there’s one thing though, I think his impact was really noticeable.”