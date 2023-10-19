Jadeveon Clowney, Brent Urban return to practice for Ravens

The Ravens got a couple of players from their front seven back on the practice field on Thursday.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was a full participant a day after sitting out entirely. Clowney was listed with a knee issue and as a resting veteran, so the latter reason was likely the chief factor in his absence on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban returned for a limited practice after missing Wednesday with a neck injury.

Cornerback Ronald Darby (illness) was added to the injury report. He missed practice along with cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), who both missed their second straight day of work.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion) and edge rusher Odafe Oweh (ankle) were full participants as the team moves toward their Sunday meeting with the Lions.