Jadeveon Clowney blames struggles with Titans on scheme fit, knee

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
When the Tennessee Titans signed edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal worth nearly $13 million in 2020, it was expected that he’d improve the pass rush and defense overall with his ability as a run defender.

However, that never came to fruition, as Clowney finished with zero sacks, six QB hits, 19 combined tackles and made no impact against the run before succumbing to a knee injury that ended his season after just eight games.

When asked what led to his career-worst production with the Titans during his first presser after signing with the Cleveland Browns, Clowney said he never really got comfortable with Tennessee, blaming scheme fit and his knee for his struggles, per David Boclair of Sports Illustrated.

“I think it was a little bit of both,” Clowney explained. “Early on it was the scheme, and then later on I think it was my knee.”

We can understand the knee issue, but it’s odd to hear Clowney blame the scheme fit. After all, he had a career-high nine sacks in 2017 when Titans head coach Vrabel was his defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans.

Over the past two seasons (21 games), Clowney has registered just three sacks, all of which came with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, which is a far cry from the 18.5 he totaled over his last two seasons with the Texans.

While some would question if Clowney ever really fit the definition of elite, he’s out to prove he is still capable of being that kind of player in 2021, per Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

“I just want to show I’m still an elite player. Prove I can still dominate… gonna see this season.”

Taking it a step further, the former No. 1 overall pick believes that if he can stay healthy (he has only played in all 16 games once during his career), he can be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

“I’ve never been healthy all the way to the point where I feel like nothing is bothering me,” he said. “If I can stay healthy and stay out there, I should be not far away from being defensive player of the year.”

Based on what we’ve seen during his seven-year career, staying healthy (and productive) is far easier said than done for the injury-prone Clowney.

