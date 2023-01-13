Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett about comments that Browns favored him

It's not often you see a player talk about a star teammate the way Jadeveon Clowney did about Myles Garrett.

Last week, Clowney stated that the Cleveland Browns favored Garrett, forcing him to move around the defense to accommodate Garrett, and that “it’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.” Clowney was deactivated for the regular-season finale after the comments.

Clowney did the predictable thing this week, apologizing but also saying his comments were taken out of context. It seemed like the context was accurate given how Clowney went on about the issues he had, but the apology part is easier to buy.

“As a son and parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said, according to the Associated Press. “As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as a I move forward.”

As a losing Browns season neared its end, Clowney vented about not feeling appreciated to Cleveland.com.

“We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me,” Clowney said, via Cleveland.com. “I’m not doing that. I’m old. I’ve done my job … I don’t have time for that. I’ve made my money. I’m doing this because I love the game, but keep [doing things like that] and making me not love the game.”

He also said he needed "to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability." Clowney will be a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett (95) and Jadeveon Clowney (90) were teammates for two seasons. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a bit odd that Clowney's issue came from the Browns moving around Garrett, considering Garrett is one of the best defensive players in football. Coaches often move around their best player to get mismatches, and others have to adjust. Teams should favor players like Garrett. Garrett said after the original comments that he wished Clowney would have talked to him about it, but also said he wanted “volunteers, not hostages” on the Browns.

Clowney said his comments were “completely misrepresented” and “taken out of context," the AP said.

Clowney, who is 29 years old, will be looking for a new contract this offseason. It's probably safe to assume it won't come from the Browns.