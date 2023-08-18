Jadeveon Clowney agrees to sign with Ravens

Jadeveon Clowney is headed to Baltimore.

According to multiple reports, Clowney has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ravens. Clowney visited with the Ravens recently and also spent time with the Jaguars, but Jacksonville will have to look elsewhere for edge rusher help this season.

Clowney spent the last two seasons with the Browns, but was inactive for the season finale last season after making critical comments about the team. The Browns released Clowney in March.

He had 65 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in Cleveland. Clowney has also played for the Titans, Seahawks, and Texans since Houston selected him first overall in 2014.

Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Tyus Bowser are also in the edge rusher mix for the Ravens, although Bowser has not practiced since being placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp.