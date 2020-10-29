Jadeveon Clowney out again on Thursday

Titans edge defender Jadeveon Clowney missed practice last Wednesday with a knee injury before returning for two full practices and playing against the Steelers.

Clowney missed practice again this Wednesday, but remained out on Thursday this time around. A knee injury remains the reason for his absence and his status for this Sunday against the Bengals would seem to be in some doubt as a result.

The Titans added wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) to the injury report as a non-participant Thursday. Additions during the week are often bad signs, but Brown did the same thing last week and practiced fully on Friday before catching six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in a losing cause.

Cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (knee) and Johnathan Joseph (illness) did not practice for the second straight day. Left tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) also remained out on Thursday.

