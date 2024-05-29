Jaden Wilkerson is set for a Rutgers football official visit in June

Florida offensive lineman Jaden WIlkerson is locked in for three official visits, with Rutgers football one of the Power Five programs set for the three-star recruit.

Wilkerson was offered by Rutgers in early May.

Wilkerson, who is a 6-foot-6 and 330-pound offensive tackle at Edgewater (Orlando, Florida), is a three-star who is the No. 96 offensive tackle in the nation per 247Sports.

On3 ranks him as the No. 88 offensive tackle in the nation in the class of 2025.

According to 247Sports, his first official visit is to Miami this weekend, then he will take trips to Rutgers and Syracuse.

It puts Rutgers into the mix for a prospect who is a top choice for all the programs involved in his recruitment:

VIP: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater OL Jaden Wilkerson has three official visits locked in this summer. Miami is up this coming weekend and Syracuse and Rutgers will follow. “They’re preaching to me that I’m a priority to them.”https://t.co/NvavcLUK2Q pic.twitter.com/pN2Pil2vxk — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) May 28, 2024

Rutgers currently has eight commits in their 2025 recruiting class, including two from Florida.

In the fall, quarterback Sean Ashenfelder (offered by UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia) was the first player to commit to the Scarlet Knights in this class.

Then in the spring, three-star defensive lineman Jonathon Simon (who had a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia) gave a verbal to Rutgers.

