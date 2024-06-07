When will Jaden Wilkerson take an official visit to Rutgers football

Next week, Rutgers football will visit Jared Wilkerson to campus for a visit. The talented offensive lineman will visit Syracuse this weekend.

Wilkerson, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle from Edgewater (Orlando, Florida), is a three-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 96 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports. The Rutgers recruit is also ranked as the No. 88 offensive tackle in the nation in the class of 2025 by On3.

While Rutgers has shown heavy interest in Wilkerson, they have competition. The Florida native recently visited Miami and has received offers from Appalachian State and Buffalo. Rutgers is hoping they can get Wilkerson to join a 2025 class that already includes three Florida commits in quarterback Sean Ashenfelder, defensive lineman Raedyn Bruens and defensive lineman Jonathon Simon.

Miami remains a top program for OL Jaden Wilkerson off Hurricanes weekend visit: “They’re 1,000 percent up there for me” – https://t.co/Whl6udvjYK pic.twitter.com/2z1JFLb3sa

— CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) April 2, 2024

As Rutgers looks to build on their recent success, Wilkerson would provide an upgrade on the offensive Iine. He is reportedly a priority for every program that has shown interest, including Rutgers. Following his visit to Miami, Wilkerson told On3 that the Hurricanes are “1,000 up there for me.”

However, in just a few weeks, Rutgers will make their case and show him why Piscataway is the best place to continue his football career.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire