Jaden Springer reacts to Sixers picking up his 4th-year option

CAMDEN, N.J.-Young Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer is still looking to find his way in the league, but he has earned some trust here and there from coach Nick Nurse to begin the season.

Springer has played in three of the four games thus far and has averaged 7.0 minutes per game which is a career-best. He has been terrific on the defensive end despite some foul trouble and has made clear strides in his third season in the NBA.

The Sixers picked up his fourth-year option for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday and the young guard is excited to remain in Philadelphia.

“I was out eating,” Springer recalled. “I was at dinner. My agent called me and said ‘Yeah, they’re picking you up for next year’ and stuff like that. I was pretty happy. My family called and congratulated me so that was pretty cool.”

Springer still has some work and some development to go through and the Sixers will work with him on that, but he is ready to do so in Philadelphia.

“It feels great,” he added. “I’m excited. I just wanna be able to keep on working as hard as I can and help this team in any way possible so that’s pretty cool for me.”

