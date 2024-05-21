Jaden Rashada is suing Florida football head coach Billy Napier over NIL fraud

Jaden Rashada is suing Florida football head coach Billy Napier. The former four-star quarterback’s litigation centers around Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) promises made during his high school recruitment.

In the court filing, Rashada’s representation claims that in inducing him to flip from his commitment from Miami to Florida, NIL promises were made that were not upheld.

The amount in question is $13.85 million which was used to entice Rashada from Miami to Florida. Rashada is currently with Georgia, having transferred to the SEC program this offseason.

The complaint alleges “fraudulent inducement” and says this is typical of NIL’s involvement where “wealthy, win-at-all-cost alumni insert themselves into college football’s recruiting process.” Named in the lawsuit is Hugh Hathcock, a prominent Florida booster. The Gator Collective, an NIL initiative backing the program, is mentioned throughout the court filing.

As part of Florida’s recruiting effort Rashad’s representation alleges, “Deceitful promises such as these did indeed convince Jaden to flip and sign a $13.85 million NIL deal with the Gator Collective. But once Jaden committed to UF, rather than make Jaden “rich” as promised, these people—with Hathcock leading the charge—changed their tune and went back on their word.”

In the On3 Industry Rankings, Rashada was the sixth-highest-ranked quarterback recruit and the No. 73 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Florida responded to the court filing this morning (h/t CBS Sports):

“We do not comment on ongoing litigation, and neither the University Athletic Association nor the University are named in the complaint,” UAA spokesperson Steve McClain said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports. “The UAA will provide for Coach Napier’s personal counsel, and we will direct all questions to those representatives.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports