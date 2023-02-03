Jaden Rashada recruitment highlights use of name, image, likeness deals in college sports

One of the country's top high school quarterbacks, Jaden Rashada, announced his intent to play for Arizona State University during national signing day Wednesday, reversing his previous commitment to the University of Florida. Rashada initially agreed to an early signing deal with Florida that could have been worth more than $13 million. CBSSports.com national college football writer Dennis Dodd joined CBS News to discuss how name, image and likeness agreements are changing the NCAA and which schools should be excited for their incoming classes.