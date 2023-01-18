Jaden Rashada officially files for his release from Florida

According to a report by Brandon Huffman at 247 Sports, Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed for his release from Florida. The school has 30 days to respond to the request.

Rashada (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) has described his recruiting process as a rollercoaster ride – and that’s certainly been the case. After originally committing to Miami over the summer, he flipped and signed with the Gators back on Dec. 21.

However, since then the Florida/Rashada relationship has fallen apart over what’s been reported to be a $13 million NIL deal that went south. Whether that’s an accurate figure or not is the subject of some intense debate, but Rashada’s talent is not.

In his Senior year at Pittsburg, Rashada posted over 3,000 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions and a 107.3 QB rating. Rashada is also an accomplished rushing threat, having totaled 419 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, as well.

Ranked No. 7 among quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Rashada will have no shortage of options if Florida grants his request. Before signing with the Gators he had offers from 31 other schools.

LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M were among the top contenders to get his commitment. Arizona State – where his father Harlen played his college ball – is also expected to be in the mix.

