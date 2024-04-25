Jaden Rashada to Georgia football: 247 ranking, stats, more to know of Arizona State transfer QB

Jaden Rashada's long-awaited commitment to Georgia football became a reality on Thursday.

The quarterback from Arizona State is transferring to play for the Bulldogs, his sports agent confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer. He will have four years of eligibility after playing just three games for the Sun Devils in 2023.

Rashada's commitment to play for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs team is the latest in a long-winding, twisting recruitment — one that saw him initially commit to play for Miami before flipping to Florida out of the SEC. His commitment to the Gators included a reported $13.85 million NIL deal that ultimately fell through with Florida's NIL collective, leading him to be released from his National Letter of Intent. He ultimately signed with Sun Devil.

Now Rashada is once again committed to play for an SEC team. He likely will sit behind incumbent starter Carson Beck, an early favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy who last season completed 302 of 417 passes (72.4%) for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions for the 13-1, Orange Bowl champion Bulldogs.

Here's all you need to know of Rashada as he makes his way to Athens:

Jaden Rashada 247 ranking

Rashada is considered a four-star prospect in the transfer portal, per his 247Sports recruit page. He was ranked the No. 10 quarterback in the portal and the No. 71 player overall.

Rashada commanded a similarly impressive ranking out of Pittsburg (California) High School. Per his 247Sports Composite page, he ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 6 player from the state of California and the No. 81 overall player.

Jaden Rashada stats at Arizona State

Rashada opened the 2023 season as Arizona State's starting quarterback. In his debut vs. Southern Utah, he completed 18 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, adding three rushes for 2 yards in a 24-21 win. In the Sun Devils' second game of the season — a 27-15 loss to Oklahoma State — Rashada completed 16 of 29 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown to one interception.

A knee injury kept Rashada out for the majority of the season, though he did return late in the year vs. rival Arizona, against whom he completed 10 of 22 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions. He ran six times for 18 yards in the 59-23 loss. He also missed the Sun Devils' spring practices following offseason thumb surgery.

Here are his total stats from three games played in 2024:

44 of 82 passing (53.6%) for 485 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions

