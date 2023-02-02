Jaden Rashada chooses Arizona State, National Signing Day & does Stetson Bennett want to play professional football?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger recap all of the biggest signings and transfers that took place on college football’s National Signing Day.

After implementing an early signing period in December, the traditional National Signing Day has lost some of its flare, but there was still plenty of movement. The Arizona State Sun Devils had a big offseason by bringing in 46 new players to the roster to play for new head coach Kenny Dillingham. At the forefront of Arizona State’s recruiting class is quarterback Jaden Rashada, who after being granted his release from Florida following their NIL debacle, chose to head west and play for the Sun Devils.

The South Carolina Gamecocks were able to lock down 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor as they try to fight for more footing in the SEC. Former Washington Husky quarterback Sam Huard has decided to head to the FCS in order to follow his high school coach & play at Cal Poly in the Big Sky Conference.

With the Senior Bowl taking place this week, the gang speculates as to what Stetson Bennett is gaining from not participating in the traditional launching pad to the NFL. Does Bennett even want to play professional football?

Lastly, a group of Illinois basketball fans attempted to get over on the University of Iowa in a brand new way.

1:00 National Signing Day

9:30 Nyckoles Harbor chooses the University of South Carolina

18:15 Quarterback Jaden Rashada has committed to Arizona State

44:10 Washington quarterback Sam Huard transfers to Cal Poly

49:45 Does Stetson Bennett want to play professional football?

55:05 The Illinois “Orange Crush” weren’t let into the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball. game

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts