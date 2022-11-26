Jaden McDaniels with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota's five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Friday night. Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets (6-14) win back-to-back games for the first time this season. P.J. Washington scored 16 points, and reserve Theo Maledon finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. Behind Aaron Gordon's 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who led by 21 at one point during the fourth quarter with a run of 10 straight points midway through the period.
The Detroit Pistons lost, 108-102, to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night to finish their Western Conference road trip with a 2-4 record.
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
On Nov. 25, the U.S. and England soccer teams tied in an anticipated World Cup matchup. Iran shocked Wales with a 2-0 win, scoring two goals late in the game.
LeBron James held Russell Westbrook back with blood streaming down his face.
Lonnie Walker IV, a 23-year-old guard whom the Lakers signed in free agency this summer, has been a revelation so far this season.
LeBron's 39 is the second most points ever scored by a player in his 20th NBA season.
LeBron James had 39 points Saturday as the Lakers beat the Spurs without Anthony Davis, who has a bruised left calf, in the second of back-to-back games.
The Lakers took another game from the Spurs, giving them five wins in their last six contests.
Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook was on the receiving end of a hard blow that left him gushing blood against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
After sitting out Saturday's Lakers versus Spurs game, Anthony Davis is expected to be back on Monday to face the Pacers.
Watch the Game Highlights from Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Stockton Kings, 11/26/2022