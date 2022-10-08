UPDATE: Jaden Mangham seen in stadium following MSU, OSU game

It was a scary situation in Spartan Stadium when Jaden Mangham was taken off the field on a cart and taken to Sparrow for further evaluation via ambulance.

Thankfully, as reported by Holly Rowe of ESPN during the game, all the tests came back clean and it was reported that Mangham was going to be okay.

In even better news, Mangham was spotted on the field in the second half wearing street clothes and greeting his teammates following the game on Saturday.

If there’s any good to come out of tonight for Michigan State, it’s freshman safety Jaden Mangham on the field for the second half and being able to walk off the field. pic.twitter.com/uBSr8DG6hs — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) October 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire