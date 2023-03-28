Jaden Ivey's career night spoiled as Detroit Pistons fall to hobbled Bucks at LCA, 126-117

With two weeks remaining in the season, the Detroit Pistons are stumbling to the finish line. They had lost 16 of their last 17 games before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks — who own the NBA’s best record — in Detroit on Monday. The Pistons, with just 16 wins, own the league’s worst record.

The final result was predictable, as the Bucks defeated Detroit 126-117 despite missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday (personal reasons). Former Pistons second-round pick Khris Middleton filled the void with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The loss spoiled a career night by Jaden Ivey, who scored a career-high 32 points with eight assists and eight rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 at the 3-point line. It was a strong night for the rookies, as Jalen Duren tallied a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Marvin Bagley III (16 points, nine rebounds), Killian Hayes (14 points, five assists) and James Wiseman (14 points, six rebounds) also reached double-figures.

Brook Lopez (24 points, 14 rebounds), Jevon Carter (22 points, 6-for-7 from 3) and Bobby Portis Jr. (21 points, 14 rebounds) carried most of the scoring duties for Milwaukee. Detroit cut a 15-point deficit to three early in the third quarter with a 16-4 run, but was hurt by a poor night from 3. The Pistons made just seven of 24 3-point attempts, but otherwise had a solid offensive night shooting 44.6% overall and dishing 22 assists against 10 turnovers.

Pistons eliminate 15-point deficit, but fall short in fourth

With 3:04 to play before halftime, a pair of free throws from Bobby Portis extended Milwaukee’s lead to 55-40. Until that point, it had been a dreadful offensive start for the Pistons. They were just 14-45 from the floor (31.1%), and Hayes and Wiseman were a combined 3-for-16 while struggling to make shots at the rim and from short midrange against the Bucks’ pesky defensive duo of Lopez and Carter.

But Detroit closed the half with an 11-2 run to enter halftime with a 57-51 deficit despite shooting 36% overall and 3-for-12 from 3. Duren was key, finishing an alley-oop through contact (and missing the and-1) before splitting a trip at the line to extend a 9-0 Pistons run. Hayes then answered a Milwaukee bucket with a midrange jumper with 1.2 second remaining on the clock.

After a competitive third quarter, Milwaukee pulled away in the final period. Detroit started the fourth quarter strong, cutting the deficit to 97-95 with a Bagley hook and then forcing a Bucks shot clock violation 40 seconds later. But Carter’s fifth 3-pointer of the night gave Milwaukee a 8 102-95 advantage, and his sixth 3-pointer midway through the quarter extended their lead to 14, 111-97.

Detroit went cold late, shooting 9-for-22 in the final 12 minutes.

Ivey, Wiseman spearhead third-quarter turnaround

Detroit’s fifth overall pick appeared to be in store for a big night when he hit his first two shots of the opening period — a midrange jumper, and 3-pointer. When he has found his shooting touch early, good things often follow.

Ivey picked up where he left off after halftime, scoring 14 of his 32 points in the third quarter to help the Pistons win that period by a 39-37 margin after trailing by 15 late in the second. Milwaukee struggled to contain him, and he took and made six free throws including a pair of 3-point plays.

He ended the quarter by showing off his chemistry with Duren, connecting with his rookie center on an alley-oop and a driving and dump-off for a second dunk in the final three minutes of the period. It was a hot quarter for the Pistons, as they shot 14-for-20 overall after hitting just 10 of their 26 attempts in the second. Ivey crossed his previous career-high of 30 points late in the third quarter, knocking down his third 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining.

Wiseman kept Detroit’s second-quarter momentum going by scoring eight points in the first five minutes of the period, including a hook early to extend Detroit’s run to 13-2. Wiseman struggled against Lopez’ length in the first half, and missed six of his first eight shots. But he got comfortable in the second half, making three of his four shot attempts including two hooks over Lopez.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jaden Ivey's career night spoiled as Detroit Pistons fall to Bucks