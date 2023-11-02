Jaden Ivey gets the And-1

Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Nathan Eovaldi is battling as the Rangers look to close out the World Series. Zac Gallen has allowed zero hits in trying to force Game 6.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
NFC teams have struggled against Lamar Jackson, but he's not talking about it.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
The race for the top spot among men in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings is a two-man race between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
The Rangers have a chance to take a 3-1 lead over the Diamondbacks, but they might be without the biggest star of the postseason in Game 4.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.