Jaden Ivey, a projected top-5 pick, declares for 2022 NBA draft

Jaden Ivey, a 6-foot-4 sophomore shooting guard out of Purdue, officially declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

"This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I'm excited for this journey," Ivey said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Ivey averaged 17.3 points and 3.1 assists per game and led Purdue to a Sweet 16 appearance in the men's NCAA tournament. Since the beginning of the season, Ivey has been a projected top-five pick in the 2022 NBA draft. NBA scouts have been impressed with his consistent outside shooting and the way he gets downhill with ease.

Ivey spent time last summer working out with with Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, and there have been some similarities between the two players and the way they finish at the rim.

Ivey posted 20 or more points in 14 games this season. He was a Big Ten First-Team All-American and was one of 10 student-athletes recognized as a John R. Wooden Award All-American this year.

Ivey elected to return for his sophomore season after putting up huge numbers in the opening round of the tournament as a freshman. He shot up draft boards after netting 26 points (including four 3-pointers), the most scored by any Big Ten freshman in the NCAA tournament.

The Purdue guard won't have to wait long to hear his name called during the NBA draft on June 23. He is a top prospect along with Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith.