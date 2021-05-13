Jaden Hardy High School Highlights
Game highlights of the five-star shooting guard Jaden Hardy
Game highlights of the five-star shooting guard Jaden Hardy
We sat down with Volquest's Ryan Schumpert to get an inside look at No. 5 Tennessee ahead of this weekend's series.
"If a coach had to pick five defensive-minded guys to combat a strong small-ball lineup or even a big-ball lineup, in my opinion, I’m going to be out there."
Amazon is "pretty confident" the required audience will show up to make the streamer's $465 million investment worth it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going from the second-easiest strength of schedule in 2020 to the toughest in 2021.
Bautista says Drax has "a really interesting backstory" that went unexplored in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
George Aquilla Hardy combined George Washington's famous portraits with images of contemporary figures like Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Denver Nuggets will have home-court advantage for at least one playoff series. The Charlotte Hornets have a chance to play their way into the postseason. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Nuggets held off the Hornets 117-112 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game slide and clinch no worse than fourth place in the Western Conference.
Jaden Schwartz (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 05/12/2021
He’ll announce his college choice on Saturday. One analyst sees two schools as the current leaders.
DB Reggie Stubblefield USA Today Kansas State is on the board for the seventh time when it comes to the transfer portal. The first six were tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, defensive tackle Timmy Horne, cornerback Julius Brents, safety Russ Yeast, wide receiver Kade Warner and linebacker Eric Munoz.
Broadcast nuggets off the NFL’s schedule release on Wednesday night:
Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.
Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
There's hope Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill will be rescheduled for a future date.
The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.
The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating over how star Zion Williamson is handled and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns on the amount of contact NBA referees allow Williamson to endure. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound forward.