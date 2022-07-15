Jaden Greathouse commits to Notre Dame over Texas and others

Jaden Greathouse is bound for South Bend, Indiana. On Friday, Greathouse announced his intention to further his athletic and academic career at Notre Dame.

The commitment is significant for Greathouse and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Freeman is off to a fast start in recruiting and Greathouse is one of the many examples of increased talent acquisition at Notre Dame.

For Texas, the Austin Westlake product is somewhat of a loss. Steve Sarkisian and his staff presumably want to keep local products home. However, Texas receiver coach Brennan Marion is still primed to have one of the better wide receiver classes in school history this season.

Texas is hoping to add elite Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale to their already strong class with Johntay Cook, Ryan Nibblet, and Jonah Wilson.

Time to go home 🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/kzKnTOrka8 — Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) July 15, 2022

Greathouse chose Notre Dame over Texas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. He is the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 18 overall player in Texas in the 247Sports composite.

List