Jaden Dixon wins academy award

Stoke City U21's defender Jaden Dixon has won the Broxap Outstanding Academy Achievement award for March.

The Potters centre-back made his international debut for England U17's in their European Championship qualifiers last month, while also making 15 appearances throughout this season in the Premier League 2.

Congratulating the 16-year-old on his accolade, Academy Director Gareth Owen told the club website:

“Jaden has had a really good season so far and he fully deserves this award.

“He knows there is plenty of work to do to improve and we’ll continue to support him however we can to ensure he fulfils his potential.

“We’ve had a number of our younger players represent England this season including Nathan Lowe, Tommy Simkin and Sol Sidibe, and to see Jaden join that group is so pleasing for everyone in the Academy and the Football Club.”