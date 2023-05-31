Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard withdrawing from NBA draft, will return to Michigan State basketball

The last domino for the 2023-24 Michigan State basketball roster has fallen. On Wednesday, it was reported by Chris Solari, and immediately confirmed by the official MSU basketball Twitter account via a picture of the two, that Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard will be withdrawing from the 2023 NBA draft and will return to East Lansing for another season.

The return of Akins and Hoggard should cement the Spartans as a preseason top ten team who will be considered to be one of the betting favorites to make a Final Four run next season.

Ready to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/k3mL1u3eP9 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire