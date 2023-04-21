Jaden Akins to enter NBA draft, can still return to Michigan State basketball

Jaden Akins is testing the 2023 NBA draft process.

The Michigan State basketball sophomore guard announced his intention to enter the draft via his Instagram page Friday afternoon. The Farmington native plans to retain his remaining two years of college eligibility, meaning he could return to the Spartans if he withdraws his name by the end of May.

“Over my two years at Michigan State it has been an incredible journey,” Akins wrote. “I’ve grown both on and off the court. I’ve developed my skills, while also learning how to overcome adversity. Wearing the Green and White has been a dream come true. There is so much more I would love to accomplish. Next season could be special for Spartan Basketball and that motivates me to get better each and every day. …

“My goals also extend beyond Michigan State. It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level.”

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard averaged 9.8 points, four rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes a game, overcoming surgery on his left foot before the season. He missed four games in late November and early December with the aftereffects of the stress reaction in his foot.

Akins made 42% of his shots and 42.2% of his 3-pointers, and played solid defense. MSU outscored opponents by 125 points with him on the court for the season. Once the lingering effects of the stress reaction subsided, Akins improved as an outside shooting threat and averaged 13.4 points while hitting 50% of his 3s over his final seven games.

Players must enter their names by Sunday and have until May 31 to decide whether to remain in the draft or withdraw and return to college. MSU coach Tom Izzo in April said Akins, senior guard Tyson Walker and junior point guard A.J. Hoggard all could potentially test the draft process.

