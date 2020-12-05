Jadarrius Perkins, nation’s No. 3 JUCO corner & Oregon football commit, re-opens recruitment

Jadarrius Perkins, nation’s No. 3 JUCO CB & Oregon commit, re-opens recruitment originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Earlier this week, the Oregon Football class of 2021 dropped one spot in the national class rankings after a surprise de-commitment and flip to USC from four-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson.

Now on Saturday, another Oregon commit has decided to re-open his recruitment.

6’2”, 185-pound JUCO corner Jadarrius Perkins made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday but assured Duck fans that he still loves the University of Oregon, he's just weighing out the options.

“I love the University of Oregon the fans and coaching staff. I would just like to open my recruitment. Not saying I will not come to The University of Oregon but I would just like to look at things from the outside on more time before I finally decide my future…”

The nation’s No. 3 JUCO corner and No. 7 overall prospect (from 247Sports Composite) from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College originally committed to Oregon back on May 29, 2020.

Since then, however, he still received offers from Florida, Arizona, Alabama, Auburn, Louisville and several others.

With Perkins' de-commitment, that leaves four-star corner Jaylin Davies and three-star corner Darren Barkins as the sole corners coming into the Oregon program in 2021.

Since his announcement, the 247Sports crystal ball has predicted Mississippi State to be in the front seat to land Perkins.