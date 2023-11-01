Jadarian Price strives to be a 'dominant playmaker' for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Jadarian Price didn’t just return a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against USC a couple weeks back.

The redshirt freshman running back for Notre Dame football also seemed to retire any lingering questions, external or internal, about his recovery from a torn left Achilles 15½ months earlier.

“Sometimes it takes little things like that to unlock all of you,” Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said recently. “Mentally he’s in a place where … he just looks like there’s another piece to his gear and how he’s finishing. Sometimes something like that gets you (thinking), ‘OK, I can do that.’ “

Presented with that theory after Tuesday’s practice, Price nodded.

“Definitely,” said the 5-foot-10, 206-pounder from Denison, Texas. “When anyone runs 99 yards, it gives you a lot of confidence to do a lot of things. Just from an explosive standpoint, being able to get in the open field and show off my speed, that’s what that kickoff return gave me: The confidence to show that I could do it on the offensive side and be a playmaker, a dominant playmaker, through all phases.”

He paused and smiled.

“Obviously not defense,” Price added, “but if they need me on defense, maybe so.”

In the blowout win over Pittsburgh, Price rushed six times for 35 yards and a 10-yard touchdown that pointed the afternoon in the right direction early in the third quarter. The yardage total was an early-career high for Price, who had been limited to just one carry for 2 yards in the previous three games.

As for the larger meaning of his kickoff return, Price said it wasn’t so much about proving to himself that he was healthy but to all those watching closely for that indication.

“I’ve known that since camp,” he said. “But definitely, it lets everyone else know that, and that’s a good thing. Everyone else is confident in me. I’m confident in myself, which is most important.”

Price, who also had a 40-yard receiving touchdown against Tennessee State, has been Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher behind Audric Estime in three games this year. Freshman Jeremiyah Love has held that honor in the other six outings.

“The good thing about that is you don’t know what to expect, so you’re always locked in,” Price said. “The mindset never changes. … My name could be called at any second.”

He snapped his fingers for emphasis.

“I know that I’m locked in,” Price said. “I know every single job. All the running backs know all the jobs. It’s a good thing that we all have that knowledge and skillset … even though we don’t have a set rotation or routine.”

