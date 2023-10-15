Advertisement

Jadarian Price kickoff return TD gives Notre Dame lots of breathing room

Barry Werner

USC had closed within 11 points in the fourth quarter and had shown a little life Saturday in South Bend.

That was extinguished quickly when Jadarian Price of Notre Dame took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Irish were up 38-20 and could sense they were about to end USC’s undefeated season.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire