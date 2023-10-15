Jadarian Price kickoff return TD gives Notre Dame lots of breathing room
USC had closed within 11 points in the fourth quarter and had shown a little life Saturday in South Bend.
That was extinguished quickly when Jadarian Price of Notre Dame took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.
The Irish were up 38-20 and could sense they were about to end USC’s undefeated season.
NOTRE DAME PULLING AWAY FROM USC 👀
(via @NBCSports)
pic.twitter.com/XhW8YFIHwL
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 15, 2023