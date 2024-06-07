Jacy Pulse repeats as second-team All-American hurdler for Coyotes

Jun. 7—EUGENE, Ore. — University of South Dakota track standout and Salem native Jacy Pulse claimed second-team All-America honors in the 400-meter hurdles for the second straight season following her performance at the NCAA Division I track and field championships on Thursday.

Pulse finished 12th in the women's 400-meter hurdles semifinals with a time of 56.54 seconds. The top-nine finishers in the preliminaries advanced to Saturday's final.

Among those who qualified for Saturday's finals, Arkansas' Rachel Glenn ran the top time of 53.80 seconds, followed by Michigan's Savannah Sutherland in 54.04 seconds. Louisiana State's Shani'a Bellamy claimed the final qualifying spot in 56.25 seconds.

Last month, the senior won the Summit League championship in 57.70 seconds and then qualified for the national meet with a ninth-place finish (57.00) at the NCAA West Region first round. Pulse, who holds the Coyotes' program record in the event at 56.11 seconds from 2023, posted a season-best of 56.17 seconds.

Pulse will be back at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field later this month for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which take place June 21-30.