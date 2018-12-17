Jacques Villeneuve to compete full-time in NASCAR Euro Series

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One champion, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series next year.

Villeneuve, 47, will compete for Go Fas Racing in the European series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It will be his first competition in a NASCAR series since he ran in one Pinty’s Series race in 2014.

The 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner will be the first Formula One champion to compete full-time in the series. That follows Bobby Labonte being the first former Cup champion to compete full-time in the series this year.

Villeneuve has made 20 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national series in the United States.

Villeneuve took part in a two-day test at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy last week to get familiar with the Euro series car.

“I had a lot of fun discovering the car because it is really similar to what I was used to in NASCAR in the US. You can really drive it hard and you can work a lot on the car and that is also very nice. I also like the track, it’s interesting and there’s a lot to do for the driver,” Villeneuve told NASCAR’s Home Tracks website. “Returning full-time is what matters the most to me, because I want to be part of a complete project and have a goal for the entire season. I’m really looking forward to the first race of 2019!”

The series’ season begins April 13-14 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

and on Facebook