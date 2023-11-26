Jacque Vaughn previews Nets-Heat tonight in Brooklyn
Jacque Vaughn previews tonight's Nets game against the Heat. Jacque talks about the physicality of the Heat and being tough enough to handle them.
Jacque Vaughn previews tonight's Nets game against the Heat. Jacque talks about the physicality of the Heat and being tough enough to handle them.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
The team is holding out hope that Andrews will return in the postseason.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Texas used Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's public comments against him.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.