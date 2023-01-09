Georgia vs TCU 10 Best CFP National Championship Predictions, Prop Bets
Georgia vs TCU top prop bets for the College Football Playoff National Championship ... if you dare to dabble.
Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs have some blue-chippers, but they're more likely to rely on players who outperform their prospect pedigree. “Yo, man, in football stars don’t matter at all,” TCU star cornerback Tre Hodges-Tomlinson said Saturday during media day for the CFP title game.
Georgia is favored by 12.5 points. Can TCU pull the massive upset?
You already know who No. 1 is.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father won't be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues.
Georgia vs TCU game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023
College Football Playoff National Championship - why to cheer for Georgia
