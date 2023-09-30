Jacoby Windmon, Armorion Smith out for season for Michigan State football

Michigan State have lost two members of their defense for the season, the school announced in their availability report before the Iowa game.

In the report, the Spartans have announced that senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon and sophomore safety Armorion Smith are out for the season with apparent injuries.

Michigan State availability report for Iowa. Starting LB Jacoby Windmon listed as out for the season. pic.twitter.com/8fUzUtK6iH — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) September 30, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire