Jacoby Brissett's latest bizarre tweet got a rise out of Tom Brady

The "Wolfpack" has long since disbanded. But Jacoby Brissett's latest Twitter activity has Tom Brady concerned about his former teammate.

Brissett, who's entering his third season with the Indianapolis Colts after backing up Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo on the 2016 New England Patriots, has been stirring up trouble this week by firing questions (some thought-provoking, others less so) into the Twitterverse.

If you drink water out a cup do you still have to wash the cup? Asking for a friend — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 9, 2019

If the sun is hot how is outer space cold ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

Which part of the pig's skin is actually a football ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 11, 2019

After Brissett's latest tweet Thursday, Brady felt the need to intervene ... with a proposal for his old friend.

Alright, do we need to start a podcast together? https://t.co/dDE1wrEGGt — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 11, 2019

We'd listen to a Brady-Brissett podcast, especially if they looped Garoppolo in from San Francisco. In fact, Brissett also seems to like the idea.

Let's give the people what they want. Also, what's your answer.? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 11, 2019

How about it, fellas? Time to drop the first episode of the "Wolfpack Pod" this week?

Brady hasn't responded to Brissett yet, and we doubt the two will actually launch a podcast, especially once training camp gets rolling later this month.

But we'd gladly welcome both QBs on Tom E. Curran's "Quick Slants" podcast or Phil Perry's "Next Pats" podcast if they want to hash a few ideas out.

