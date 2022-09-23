Jacoby Brissett throws pair of first-half TD passes for Browns

Jacoby Brissett is doing a nice job for Cleveland as he starts while Deshaun Watson serves his league-mandated suspension.

The veteran QB has a pair of touchdown passes in the first half of Thursday Night Football for the Browns against AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first was a nice connection with Amari Cooper for an 11-yard score that made it 7-0 after the PAT.

The second was drilled to David Njoku and covered 7 yards and had Cleveland up 13-7.

Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal in Week 1, now has missed PATs in the last two games.

He hit the right upright with the PAT after the Njoku score.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire