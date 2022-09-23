Jacoby Brissett throws pair of first-half TD passes for Browns
Jacoby Brissett is doing a nice job for Cleveland as he starts while Deshaun Watson serves his league-mandated suspension.
The veteran QB has a pair of touchdown passes in the first half of Thursday Night Football for the Browns against AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The first was a nice connection with Amari Cooper for an 11-yard score that made it 7-0 after the PAT.
🗣 COOOOOP@Browns take a 7-0 lead!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/uF4okqrMww pic.twitter.com/GvAKEUinZQ
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022
The second was drilled to David Njoku and covered 7 yards and had Cleveland up 13-7.
Need a MPH on this throw.#PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/uF4okqrMww pic.twitter.com/Z7pU93fqTT
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022
Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal in Week 1, now has missed PATs in the last two games.
He hit the right upright with the PAT after the Njoku score.