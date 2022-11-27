Jacoby Brissett throws key block as Anthony Schwartz scores Browns touchdown

The Cleveland Browns have scored on their opening drive for the sixth time this season.

It hasn’t been a good omen for the AFC North team as they have lost seven straight times after scoring on their opening possession.

Still, that doesn’t take away from the block quarterback Jacoby Brissett delivered as Anthony Schwartz finished his 31-yard run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brissett took down Antoine Winfield Jr. with the block that was the finishing touch on the scoring play.

The block by Brissett:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire