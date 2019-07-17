Jacoby Brissett tells story of awkward meeting with Bill Belichick after trade to Colts

Getting traded can be an uncomfortable experience for players. That especially can be the case when the head coach isn't a man of many words.

Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett had that experience in 2017 when he was traded to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. In Wednesday's episode of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Brissett detailed the awkward meeting in which Bill Belichick informed him of the deal.

"At the time Julian [Edelman] had got hurt, and we were looking for a receiver," Brissett said. "That was pretty much it. I just froze sitting in front of him. I wasn't talking, he wasn't talking after he told me why, so I just got up and left. … Saw him at the [Kentucky] Derby and it was all good. But he was just like, ‘Yeah, good luck' and I was like, ‘Alright, I guess. I don't know what the hell is going on right now' and then I had to get on a flight to go to Indy."

Despite the awkwardness of his departure from New England, Brissett makes it clear he's still on good terms with Belichick along with several other former and current members of the Patriots, including Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

"We all meet each other there," he said. "The first year we did, my rookie year. Then last year because I was in Indy, and there were in Boston, I drove up because it was like a two-hour drive for me, so I drove up. It's a great trip. You don't remember it. You just go back and look through your text messages and see what the hell everyone was saying. It's a great trip."

With Colts QB Andrew Luck healthy, Brissett could find himself having another awkward conversation in the near future as the 26-year-old signal-caller is a valuable trade chip with the 2019 season approaching.

