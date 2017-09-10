Jacoby Brissett takes over at quarterback for Colts, Tolzien benched

Nine days ago, Jacoby Brissett was buried on the New England Patriots’ depth chart. On Sunday, he stepped under center for the Indianapolis Colts, and may have just thrown himself into a starting job.

The Colts remain without would-be superstar quarterback Andrew Luck, sidelined for at least the near term. In the interim, they started the season with career backup Scott Tolzien at the helm.

It didn’t go well.

Tolzien threw two pick-sixes and generally looked about as ineffective as you would, unable to do anything against the fearsome Los Angeles Rams defense. So with about 13 minutes remaining in the game, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano mercifully snuffed out the rest of Tolzien’s day, bringing on Brissett.

The move paid immediate dividends. Brissett handed off to Marlon Mack on his first play, and Mack ran for 24 yards. Two plays later, Brissett hit Donte Moncrief for a 50-yard gain, and soon afterward, Mack scooted in for Indy’s first touchdown of the day. Brissett also fell on a Mack fumble to hold the Rams to a safety, keeping the score at a reasonable 39-9.

This marks the second quick-yank of a quarterback on the day; earlier in the afternoon, the Texans benched Tom Savage for rookie Deshaun Watson. We’ll see whether the original starters or the newcomers hang onto the jobs next week.

Jacoby Brissett warms up before Indy’s game against Los Angeles. (AP) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.