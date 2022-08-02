Jacoby Brissett: Stepping in as starter nothing I’m unfamiliar with

When the Browns signed Jacoby Brissett as a free agent this offseason, they knew there was a chance that they’d need to deploy him as their starting quarterback in the event of a Deshaun Watson suspension this season.

Brissett’s history was likely attractive to the Browns. He stepped in to start for the Patriots when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured during Tom Brady‘s Deflategate suspension in 2016 and he replaced Andrew Luck after he shocked the Colts by announcing his retirement before the 2019 season. He also started in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa last year, so he’s no stranger to being thrust into action on a moment’s notice.

The Browns and the rest of the NFL learned on Monday that Watson is facing a six-game suspension. That could change in the event of an appeal by the NFL, .

“It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Nothing that I’m unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number’s called and that’s the case at this point now. . . . Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next man up. So that experience obviously helps with not only the playing, but also like the mindset of understanding — you gotta be ready whenever your number is called.”

With the ruling in, the Browns will have to come up with ways of preparing Watson and Brissett for the coming season over the remainder of training camp. Brissett said he’s confident the team will do that “the right way” before he faces off with former Brown Baker Mayfield and the Panthers on September 11.

