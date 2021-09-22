Jacoby Brissett will start at QB for Dolphins vs Raiders with Tua Tagovailoa lost to fractured ribs

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores ended any speculation or mystery around who his starting quarterback will be when the team faces the Raiders on Sunday. Flores announced starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will be out. Tagovailoa will be replaced at QB by Jacoby Brissett.

Tagovailoa left last Sunday’s game against the Bills on the second possession of the first quarter. Brissett came in at quarterback and the Dolphins would go on to lose 35-0.

Brissett would go 24 of 40 for 169 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the game. The Dolphins offense would convert on just eight of 18 third-down tries.

Last season, the Raiders lost to the Dolphins with Tagovailoa at QB. Despite Tua passing for just 94 yards. The young QB went 6-3 as a rookie starter in 2020.

Brissett’s best season came in 2019 when he started 15 games for the Colts. He threw for 2942 yards that season while completing over 60 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions. The Colts went 7-8 in those games.

