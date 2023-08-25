Jacoby Brissett to start for Commanders Saturday

The Commanders have seen enough from Sam Howell to name him their starting quarterback for the 2023 season and they've seen enough of him in preseason action as well.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that Jacoby Brissett will get the start at quarterback against the Bengals in Saturday's game. Rivera said that the plan is for Brissett to play about a quarter and a half before giving way to Jake Fromm.

Rivera said that some other offensive starters will also be in the lineup, but no starters will play on the defensive side of the ball.

With his preseason done, Howell will next play against the Cardinals at home in Week One. It will be his second NFL start and the start of a long run in the job if all goes according to the Commanders' plans.