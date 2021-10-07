Jacoby Brissett shares story of Tom Brady’s intensity after practice

Tom Brady’s intensity will be on center stage this weekend in the Dolphins matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that could have big implications on Miami’s season outlook.

It wasn’t so long ago that Brady and Dolphins’ interim starter Jacoby Brissett shared a locker room. They were teammates for Brissett’s rookie season in 2016, and the rookie actually got playing time while Brady was suspended for involvement in the “deflategate” scandal.

At his media availability on Wednesday, Brissett shared a funny story about Brady after a practice session that shows his level of focus.

“One day, it was during training camp,” Brissett shared. “Everybody’s playing games in the locker room while we’re on break, and I was playing. He walked into the locker room and was like ‘what are you doing? Didn’t you just mess up this in practice?’ He’s like, ‘then you shouldn’t be playing.'”

This is the type of guy Brady was and is. Even when he was on break from practice, it wasn’t acceptable to not be working on the craft. Brissett was able to learn from that his first year and learn what it took to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

He may not have the intensity that Brady displays outwardly, but there have been moments where you see the type of leader that Brissett is.

Again, this is the type of quarterback the Dolphins will play on Sunday. Nothing about the game can be taken lightly because he’s not taking time off from preparation.