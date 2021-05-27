Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett has seen a lot through his first five seasons in the NFL. Brissett, who was a top-100 selection for the New England Patriots back in 2016, enjoyed a modest rookie year with the Patriots before being traded to the Colts. There, he served two seasons as a starter, once for an injured Andrew Luck and then again as a full-time starter after Luck retired shortly before the start of the 2019 season.

Now, in Miami, Brissett is back in the backup quarterback position — this time backing up Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ most important backup on the roster. Given Tagovailoa’s collegiate injury history, Brissett will need to prep every week as if he were the starter just in case something were to cause Tagovailoa to miss time.

With the expectations around the Dolphins this season, such a role is surely a high-pressure and high-stress environment. And with Mental Health Awareness Month upon us, Brissett took a moment to share some of his insight into how he navigates the stresses of work and life in the NFL with meditation.

Finding a balance isn’t easy in many walks of life. But with mental health and wellness, Brissett’s found what works for him. And he certainly deserves credit for speaking to help share his experience and do his part to help the NFL with their current campaign to “prioritizing and destigmatizing mental health.”

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar

    Federal Reserve officials recently have amped up the tone and tempo around their exploration of a digital version of the U.S. dollar, a high-stakes undertaking for the central bank backing the world's reserve currency. Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare public video to announce plans for a discussion paper on digital payments this summer, which will include the pros and cons associated with any U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC. He was followed on Monday by Governor Lael Brainard, who leads the Fed's efforts on financial stability and payment systems, laying out what risks may arise if the fast-developing digital payment space gets too fragmented.

  • Where Jimmy Garoppolo was when 49ers drafted Trey Lance No. 3

    Jimmy Garoppolo revealed where he was on the night of the draft as he watched the 49ers draft Trey Lance.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots sign TE Troy Fumagalli, cut FB Danny Vitale

    The Patriots reportedly added Troy Fumagalli to their tight end room Thursday while releasing fullback Danny Vitale.

  • Who are the top 15 scorers in NFL history?

    Who are the top 15 scorers in NFL history as Adam Vinatieri retires?

  • Analysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel's communities eye each other warily

    Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict. Reuven Rivlin, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party, takes pride in the fact that his scholarly father translated the Koran from Arabic to Hebrew. The communal violence continued.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

    Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Atlanta's four-game win streak with a 9-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

  • Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim on Blast Beat and subverting Hollywood’s AAPI stereotypes

    Daniel Dae Kim is a versatile performer, as evinced by the stellar and wide-ranging credits to his name in his almost three decades in Hollywood. In the last few months alone, the actor has starred in Netflix’s space drama Stowaway and the Disney+ animated film Raya And The Last Dragon, and appeared in a recurring role on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam. Ten years after his standout performance in Damon Lindelof’s Lost, Kim has carved out his space in Hollywood. He tells The A.V. Club that it’s been a busy year so far, but he’s grateful to have an eclectic variety of projects, especially Blast Beat, which he stars in and produces.

  • Star Wars' J.J. Abrams learned 'the hard way' that 'you have to plan' a story

    J.J. Abrams would probably agree with that lesson from Yoda based on his comments in a new interview with Collider. Abrams, who directed the first and last installments in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, was asked if the films would have benefited from having a stricter road map from the beginning, and he agreed that having a plan as a storyteller is crucial — something he learned "the hard way" more than once. Critics of the Star Wars sequel trilogy have argued it suffered from a lack of cohesion between the creative visions of Abrams and writer-director Rian Johnson, who helmed the middle installment, The Last Jedi.

  • 15 major 'Friends' couples, ranked from worst to best

    The classic 1990s sitcom brought fans plenty of romantic relationships, from Ross and Rachel and Chandler and Monica to Carol and Susan.

  • Tua Tagovailoa’s revelation offers perspective, hope for the future

    Tua Tagovailoa's revelation offers perspective, hope for the future

  • Landon Collins was 'laughing' at rumors that he could move to linebacker

    Landon Collins has been adamant that he is solely a safety.

  • Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa: I didn’t know the playbook well enough in 2020

    Everybody who has spent time with Tua Tagovailoa this spring says the Miami Dolphins quarterback looks more comfortable in Year 2.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.

  • Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.