Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett has seen a lot through his first five seasons in the NFL. Brissett, who was a top-100 selection for the New England Patriots back in 2016, enjoyed a modest rookie year with the Patriots before being traded to the Colts. There, he served two seasons as a starter, once for an injured Andrew Luck and then again as a full-time starter after Luck retired shortly before the start of the 2019 season.

Now, in Miami, Brissett is back in the backup quarterback position — this time backing up Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ most important backup on the roster. Given Tagovailoa’s collegiate injury history, Brissett will need to prep every week as if he were the starter just in case something were to cause Tagovailoa to miss time.

With the expectations around the Dolphins this season, such a role is surely a high-pressure and high-stress environment. And with Mental Health Awareness Month upon us, Brissett took a moment to share some of his insight into how he navigates the stresses of work and life in the NFL with meditation.

.@MiamiDolphins QB @JBrissett12 shares the ways meditation has brought mental wellness balance into his life beyond the game. For more information or to seek help, visit https://t.co/NLwmIMm0m5. #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/xp7qn8PrnZ — NFL (@NFL) May 27, 2021

Finding a balance isn’t easy in many walks of life. But with mental health and wellness, Brissett’s found what works for him. And he certainly deserves credit for speaking to help share his experience and do his part to help the NFL with their current campaign to “prioritizing and destigmatizing mental health.”