Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played well for most of the season as he holds down Cleveland’s starting job during Deshaun Watson‘s suspension.

But Brissett has not played well on Sunday against the team that drafted him. And now Brissett’s second interception has led to another Patriots touchdown, giving New England a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.

Brissett was hit on the first play of Cleveland’s offensive drive midway through the second quarter and was intercepted by cornerback Jalen Mills. Mills returned the pick 15 yards to Cleveland’s 40-yard line.

It didn’t take long for the Patriots to take full advantage of the takeaway, with quarterback Bailey Zappe hitting a wide open Hunter Henry on the left side for a 31-yard touchdown. Henry had 18 yards after the catch for the score — his first TD of the season.

With just under four minutes left in the third quarter, Brissett is 10-of-24 for 104 yards with a pair of interceptions.

The Browns’ run game has been lackluster on Sunday and it likely won’t get going now with Cleveland down by multiple possessions late in the third quarter. Nick Chubb has just 28 yards on nine carries.

Jacoby Brissett’s second pick leads to Patriots touchdown, New England leads 24-6 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk