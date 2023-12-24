Jacoby Brissett replaces Sam Howell as Commanders QB

The Commanders have benched quarterback Sam Howell for the second straight week.

Jacoby Brissett entered Sunday's game against the Jets with the Commanders down 27-7 in the third quarter. The score could have been worse because Howell's final pass was picked off by linebacker Quincy Williams to set the Jets up just outside the red zone, but linebacker Cody Barton intercepted Trevor Siemian to kill the Jets' scoring chance.

Howell was also picked off early in the first quarter and went 6-of-22 for 56 yards over the course of the afternoon. The back-to-back benchings have killed any talk that Howell sewed up the quarterback of the future title in Washington and the question will now be whether the team starts him in the final two weeks of the season.

Barton returned the pick into Jets territory and a horse-collar tackle moved them inside the 30-yard-line. Brissett found tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone and it's now 27-14 Jets with 3:26 to play.