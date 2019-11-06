Jacoby Brissett “relieved” by MRI results

It could have been a lot worse.

For Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who suffered a left MCL sprain in Sunday’s game against the Steelers, the results of his MRI made him feel much better.

“I was relieved,” Brissett said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s a great word for it.”

He wouldn’t get into any specific timetables or whether he’d practice today, but the news seems unquestionably good. Asked if his knee felt better, he replied: “No question.”

Brissett wears a brace on his left knee anyway, and the possibility of him playing this week against the Dolphins remains.

“Nothing would surprise me at this point,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “He’s a tough-[expletive] guy, and ever since Day One, he’s prepared himself that way. I have no doubts. If he’s in there, he’ll kill it.”

If he can’t play, or they decide to hold him out, the Colts will go with Brian Hoyer.