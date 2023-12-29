Jacoby Brissett questionable for Sunday with hamstring issue

The Commanders are looking to turn to Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback against the 49ers this week, but there's a chance they'll have to stick with Sam Howell.

Brissett is questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring issue, according to the team's injury report.

Brissett noted some hamstring tightness on Thursday, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday.

"He took some reps today and looked pretty good moving around," Rivera said, via Zach Selby of the team's website.

Brissett has replaced Howell late in games over the last two weeks with positive results. He’s completed 18-of-23 throws for 224 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

Having started the first 15 games of the season, Howell has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 3,624 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His passer rating is 80.5.

Washington has also ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, safety Percy Butler, center Tyler Larsen, and left tackle Charles Leno.

Right tackle Andrew Wylie is also questionable.