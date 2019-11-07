Jacoby Brissett practicing again on Thursday

The Colts were encouraged by the fact that quarterback Jacoby Brissett was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday and that feeling isn’t going to go away on Thursday.

When a player dealing with an injury like Brissett’s MCL sprain goes through practice in any fashion, the question is whether they’ll experience any discomfort after the session. In Brissett’s case, the answer is a positive one.

Per multiple reporters in Indianapolis, Brissett took part in practice again on Thursday. The exact level of his participation will have to wait for the team to release the day’s injury report, but the fact that he’s worked both days would seem to be a very good sign for his chances of playing against the Dolphins.

If that’s not the case, Brian Hoyer would get the start and the team will likely promote Chad Kelly from the practice squad to back him up.