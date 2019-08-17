Jacoby Brissett plays well in Andrew Luck’s absence

If Colts quarterback Andrew Luck isn’t ready to start the season, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett may be able to get the job done.

Brissett started today’s preseason game against the Browns and played well, capping his 8-for-10, 100-yard day with a touchdown pass to Eric Ebron in the corner of the end zone. Brissett also ran once for 11 yards.

Luck has missed time with what has variously been called a calf injury, a small bone injury and an ankle injury. It remains unclear exactly how long Luck will be out.

But while the Colts obviously want their franchise quarterback soon, if he can’t go Brissett is a good backup. The Colts have said they’ve turned down trade offers for Brissett because they consider him the best backup in the NFL. They may need him to show just how good a backup he is as a Week One starter.