Jacoby Brissett was one of the best free agency signings of the 2022 season

There were few more irregular quarterback situations than the one the Cleveland Browns played through in 2022. Congratulations to the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders for somehow creating a more wild situation under center. With the trade for Deshaun Watson and his looming suspension, the Browns went out and signed Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal as a stopgap.

And while their record did not reflect it, going 4-7 with him starting at quarterback, Brissett outplayed the value of the $4.65 million contract the Browns gave him. Brad Spielberger of PFF agrees as well, naming Brissett to the Browns as one of the top-five signings of last year’s free agency frenzy.

In the same company as Haason Reddick, Geno Smith, Stephon Gilmore, and Za’Darius Smith, the Browns got exceptional value out of Brissett.

The best free agent signings from the 2022 cycle, per @PFF_Brad pic.twitter.com/AVOuhahpaz — PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2023

