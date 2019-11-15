Jacoby Brissett officially back for Colts, T.Y. Hilton officially out again

Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier this week that quarterback Jacoby Brissett would return to the starting lineup as long as he didn’t experience a setback with the injured knee that caused him to miss last week’s loss to the Dolphins.

Brissett avoided setbacks while practicing fully for the entire week, so Reich confirmed on Friday that Brissett will be in the starting lineup against the Jaguars this Sunday.

He’ll be missing two of the team’s wide receivers in his return to the lineup. T.Y. Hilton will miss his third straight game with a calf injury and Parris Campbell is out for a second week in a row because of a hand injury that required a surgical repair.

The Colts have not released their entire injury report for Sunday’s game yet, but Reich delivered the most consequential news for the offense.